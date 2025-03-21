New Fortnite Leak Points to Solo Leveling Coming Soon

Fortnite is one of the biggest multiplayer games and Epic Games constantly adds new content to the battle royale title. While this primarily consists of new skins, typically from popular IPs, Fortnite also sees numerous gameplay changes thanks to its revolving seasons and updates. While additions come during season changes, Epic Games often adds more minor updates with themed skins and cosmetics, and leakers may have just revealed the next IP coming to Fortnite. If the leaks and rumors are true, anime fans may see one of the biggest current anime titles, Solo Leveling, joining Fortnite..

Solo Leveling first aired in January of 2024 and has become incredibly popular since then. It is at its current peak, passing One Piece for its number of reviews, so it is no surprise Epic Games wants to bring Solo Leveling to Fortnite.

solo leveling’s sung jin-woo via A-1 Pictures.

The leak, which comes by way of Nick Baker, doesn’t indicate what from Solo Leveling will be coming to Fortnite, but one can assume popular characters will be added as skins. One would presume Sung Jin-Woo, the protagonist, would be a shoo-in for a Fortnite skin. Other popular characters like Cha Hae-in or Lee Joo-hee may be added as well.

With the latest arc and episodes on Jeju Island, fans may even see the Ant King added. Without diving too deep into spoilers, Solo Leveling’s Ant King, also known as Beru, shocked fans in the latest season with how powerful this monster was. The episodes featuring Ant King are among some of the highest-rated, which may earn the beast a spot as a Fortnite skin.

If Solo Leveling does come to Fortnite, fans likely also expect accessories to go with them. This could be new pickaxes, back blings, gliders, emotes, and more associated with the series. There are numerous possibilities for Epic Games to pull from.

solo leveling’s ant king via A-1 Pictures.

Fortnite continues to add new IPs and returning ones all the time. Lara Croft from Tomb Raider has made a reappearance, and Paul Atreides and Chani from Dune should soon be coming too. Various anime titles have also been added to the game, which would make Solo Leveling fit right in.

Only time will tell whether or not Solo Leveling joins Fortnite, but fans are hopeful. Given the series success it is likely Epic Games is eying the anime. Are you excited about Solo Leveling coming to Fortnite? If so, let us know in the comments what characters you would like to see added to the battle royale game!