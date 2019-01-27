‘Fortnite’ To Add A Spectator Mode Soon

Fortnite will soon be adding a spectator mode of sorts, but how soon, isn’t clear at the moment.

Recently, Epic Games set at an email to a large swath of Fortnite players — mostly content creators and players of this ilk — inviting them to one of the company’s offices in Los Angeles, California to participate in a private testing event next month.

Details on the specifics of the event are scarce, but apparently it will take place in the first week of the month and involve “playing custom matches to help test unreleased spectating features and tools that will be used in future events.”

I, despite being the most loyal Snorkel Ops the game has ever seen, unfortunately did not receive an invitation. But YouTuber BlueNightEdgar did, and thankfully divulged a screenshot of the email so everybody can know what’s happening.

As you may know, there’s been rumors and leaks of a spectator mode for quite some time now, but there’s been nothing officially said on this front by Epic Games, though that will seemingly change soon.

The motivation behind such a feature likely more has to do with growing it as an esport rather than giving the average player a feature that they will enjoy. Right now, watching Fortnite esports isn’t great because of the camera limitations, and thus it has been hindered up until now. But Epic Games continues to push into the esports realm — a very expensive and difficult realm to carve a piece out of — by throwing tons of money at it. But this isn’t a great long-term solution, so it’s nice to see it’s making changes to the game to make it better to watch.

Of course, a bit of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While we know for a fact that Epic Games is looking into some type of spectator mode, it’s unclear when it will release and how similar it will be to traditional spectator modes.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle-royale title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

