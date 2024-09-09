Fortnite Rumor Could Tease Addition of New Spider-Man Character Skin

A new rumor related to Fortnite could point to the arrival of another character tied to Spider-Man. Currently in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 4, the latest wave of content for Epic's battle royale shooter has been almost entirely related to Marvel. Not only are there characters like War Machine, Gwenpool, and Mysterio included in the C5S4 Battle Pass, but additional skins like the Iron Spider and "Meowtooth" have all hit the Item Shop in recent weeks. Now, it sounds as though these Marvel collabs could be continuing further in the weeks ahead.

Coming from @FGLeaksAndInfo on X, an extensive Spider-Man collaboration was found to soon be coming to Fall Guys. Based on data mined information, skins associated with Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, Venom, and Anti-Venom were all found to be hitting Fall Guys in update 11.2. All of these cosmetics have already appeared in Fortnite other than Anti-Venom, which is a character introduced in Spider-Man comics back in 2008.

In case you're wondering about how a Fall Guys leak could tie back in with Fortnite, it's because Epic Games happens to be the owner of both games. As a result, if Epic has worked out licensing parameters with Marvel for certain characters to appear in Fall Guys, there's a good chance that the company could have also explored a similar agreement for Fortnite. Again, it's worth stressing that there's no such guarantee that Anti-Venom will come to Fortnite, but it would make quite a bit of sense given the current theme for Chapter 5 Season 4.

Even if Anti-Venom does end up appearing in Fortnite, the other Spider-Man characters in mention here are unlikely to appear. Specifically, the base Spider-Man skin for Fortnite was part of a previous Battle Pass, which means that it can't be added to the Item Shop. The same is true for Spider-Gwen, who was a Battle Pass skin in 2022. Venom is the only other skin that could return to the Item Shop, although it has been over a year since he's been available for purchase.

[H/T HYPEX]