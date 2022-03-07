Fortnite Leak Reveals New Skin for Spider-Man’s Mary Jane Watson

A new Fortnite leak has revealed what appears to be a new skin for Spider-Man’s Mary Jane Watson. This isn’t the first time that Mary Jane has been referenced in leaks, but it is the first good look at the in-game skin for the character. Exactly when this version of MJ might join the video game is unclear, but it is worth noting that a new season is on the horizon and expected to launch this month.

Notably, this version of Mary Jane appears to be based on the classic red-headed version from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics as opposed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe version. The MCU version of MJ, full name being Michelle Jones-Watson, based on the likeness of MCU actor Zendaya was actually added to the popular video game alongside other Spider-Man: No Way Home skins back late last year.

You can check out what this new version of Mary Jane Watson looks like in Fortnite for yourself, courtesy of regular leaker Fortnite Intel, embedded below:

As always, leaks of this nature surrounding Fortnite should be taken with a grain of salt, but Fortnite Intel has a fairly strong track record. Given the proximity of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s release, it seems fair to speculate that this could be one of the final additions of this season if not one of the first for next season. Full skins like this historically show up in areas that folks can datamine shortly before going live, so we likely won’t have long to wait to find out one way or another.

As noted above, there is no telling at this point when the new Mary Jane Watson skin might be made available in Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available and, more generally, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. The next season of Fortnite is expected to kick off later this month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the leaked skin for Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson in Fortnite? Are you personally looking forward to the release of the new season this month?