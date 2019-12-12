Fortnite Adds Split-Screen Co-Op to Battle Royale

Good news, Fortnite fans! As of today’s v11.30 patch, Fortnite has added actual, genuine local, split-screen co-op to the popular Battle Royale mode. While that might have been a given option years and years ago, the addition of it to one of the most popular video games around in a time where most video games decline to add it is huge. There’s a catch, though.

First of all, this new split-screen option is limited to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only. And even then, it’s limited to Duos and Squads, which makes sense given that nobody wants to play a Battle Royale where someone can just look at your screen to see where you are. This is also, as the patch notes indicate, an early release and will likely therefore be buggy.

But at the end of the day, this new update means that friends who have been stuck watching each other player Fortnite on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can now, instead, play together. If all goes well, one assumes that the feature will eventually make its way to other versions of the game, though it’s hard to imagine what that might look like on, say, mobile devices. (OK, it probably won’t come to mobile.)

Fortnite is now available on basically every modern console and mobile device as well as PC. As mentioned above, this new Split Screen functionality is only available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the time being.