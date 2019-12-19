Fortnite Brings Back Popular Feature

Back on December 12, Fortnite disabled its latest feature: splitscreen. At the time, it was unclear when the feature would return, as Epic Games declined to provide an ETA. Fast-forward a bit, and now Epic Games has revealed that splitscreen has been added back into the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game, and hopefully it will be here to stay this time.

Epic Games didn’t identify what the issue was, but whatever it was, it was clearly something involved and complicated, because usually the developer is quicker with fixes of these type.

The Splitscreen feature has been re-enabled! pic.twitter.com/3s05uYL4Vf — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 18, 2019

Of course, most players were grateful to see the feature added back to the game. However, naturally there was also plenty complaints about how long the remedy took; meanwhile others used it as an opportunity to provide more feedback on the feature, some constructive, some not.

6 days of hard work thanks — Flecher (@flechering) December 18, 2019

Nice! Also, it’s so good to see you are doing last minute fixes before the you go on Christmas Break. Thank you for your hard work this year! — JoshMas! 🎅🎄🎁 (@JoshieYoshie23) December 18, 2019

Yes! Been waiting for this to play with my bro! Hopefully I can play creative and all with him too. — Animazing (@Animazing360) December 18, 2019

This is without a doubt the worst split screen in the history split screen. — Irishwxgeek (@Irishwxgeek) December 19, 2019

Its hard to see the screens on split screen cause they’re really small. Maybe try doing 1 person on the left and the other on the right? — GoCrayzee 🎅🏻 (@GoCrayzeeGaming) December 19, 2019

