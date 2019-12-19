Gaming

Fortnite Brings Back Popular Feature

Back on December 12, Fortnite disabled its latest feature: splitscreen. At the time, it was unclear when the feature would return, as Epic Games declined to provide an ETA. Fast-forward a bit, and now Epic Games has revealed that splitscreen has been added back into the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game, and hopefully it will be here to stay this time.

Epic Games didn’t identify what the issue was, but whatever it was, it was clearly something involved and complicated, because usually the developer is quicker with fixes of these type.

Of course, most players were grateful to see the feature added back to the game. However, naturally there was also plenty complaints about how long the remedy took; meanwhile others used it as an opportunity to provide more feedback on the feature, some constructive, some not.

