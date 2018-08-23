Fortnite: Epic Addresses Sprinting and Weapon Swap Bug

The latest Fortnite update is now live and though it brings with some really interesting features like the new Rift-to-Go, it unfortunately also came bearing a few issues as well. The good news is that Epic Games is aware of the latest glitch and are actively working on a fix.

According to a recent Trello support ticket, courtesy of FortniteBR, the issue is described as “Sprinting is canceled when quickly cycling through weapons while jumping. This issue can also happen when a player stops any movement input (even while midair) and consistently spams inventory swapping. Upon landing, they will be unable to sprint until the inventory swap spam is done.”

It’s also apparently affecting all players regardless of platform. The bright side is that it has been moved into the “Top Issues” pile of bugs needing a hotfix ASAP, which means we should be receiving an update shortly regarding whether or not it has been appropriately dealt with. The worst case scenario is that they might need to pull the servers down temporarily, which has unfortunately been a necessary action in the past.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational,” though the Trello ticket suggests otherwise:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

We’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and select Android devices. In the meantime, you can see what else is new in the world of Fortnite with our previous coverage including the overall patch that’s now live, the new Fort-to-Go item, and the new Limited Time Mode that is giving us some major Super Mario vibes.

If you know of any other glitches in-game that Epic Games has not addressed yet, feel free to drop us a line in the comment section below!