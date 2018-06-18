Fortnite Is Adding Stink Bombs

Fortnite’s about to get much more pungent with a new Stink Bomb item being added soon.

The Stink Bomb was spotted in the game’s “New Updates” section that lists everything that’s coming to the battle royale game or has recently been added. At the top of the list is the Stink Bomb with a “coming soon” note attached to the item’s name alongside a description of how players will use it. A screenshot of the Stink Bomb showing up in the menu was shared to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit not long ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Explodes into a cloud on impact and slowly damage anyone inside,” the Stink Bomb’s item description explains.

The item’s finer details such as how many ticks of damage it does when you stay in the cloud and its radius haven’t been revealed yet, but it looks like it’ll work much in the way that a Smoke Grenade would if it dealt damage. If the area of effect is similar, this item will be an excellent way to stink someone out of a building or small room that they’re holed up in. A well-thrown Stink Bomb that’s lobbed into an opponent’s endgame building if they don’t have a roof could also put them in a situation where they must move quickly and make themselves vulnerable for a moment.

Like other items and features that are revealed through the “New Updates” section, you can expect this item to be added to the game before long. It’ll likely appear this Tuesday when the usual updates happen unless Epic Games decides to push it live before then, but the typically scheduled time seems like the more likely bet.

The Stink Bomb, once added, will be one of several throwable grenade items in Fortnite. It joins the ranks of the Impulse Grenade, Clinger Grenade, and even a grenade-type item called Port-a-Fort that causes a formidable fort to be erected instantaneously.

Until the item is officially added to the game, you can go ahead and get the other two items shown in the image above, the Omen Outfit and Oracle Axe Pickaxe. Those two were added not long ago with the official Fortnite sharing news of the foreboding outfits that were added to the in-game shop and can be purchased if you’ve got a couple of V-Bucks to spare on the cosmetics.