Fortnite Adds New "Diamond Hanz" Skin That's Based on Stonks Meme

Epic Games has opted to lean directly into a popular meme that has gained even more notoriety over the past few months by releasing a new skin in Fortnite. While at first glance, one might think that this skin is nothing more than an April Fools' Day joke, the latest outfit is actually available to pick up in the ever-popular battle royale shooter right this moment.

The new skin is known as "Diamond Hanz" and is meant to resemble the person seen in the popular "Stonks" meme. The meme is one that has been around for quite some time but it has picked up even more steam since the beginning of 2021 when stock market shenanigans led to specific companies like GameStop, AMC, and even the cryptocurrency Dogecoin fluctuating in price greatly. The name Diamond Hanz is even a play on the phrase "Diamond Hands" which many investors online began referring to themselves as having due to their unwillingness to sell their stocks.

The 🔔 has been rung and Diamond Hanz is ready to answer the call. Buy! Hold! Win! pic.twitter.com/bmP1czr326 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2021

Again, what might be the most bewildering thing about this skin coming about in the first place is that Epic chose to reveal it on April 1st and it somehow is not a prank. Typically, a lot of companies will show off funny things like this on April Fools' Day, but they won't ever turn them into a reality. The fact that this skin isn't just a joke on Epic's behalf to celebrate the "holiday" is pretty surprising.

If you're looking to pick up this Diamond Hanz skin for yourself right now, it should be available to purchase in all iterations of Fortnite. Right now, the game is available to play across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms.

Are you going to add this skin to your own collection in Fortnite? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.