‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Bunnymoon Outfit and Emote

It’s Saturday, and like almost every Saturday before it, Fortnite’s newest store update for the day has brought with it a new outfit. And like every outfit this season, it’s another skin that has been previously leaked.

The new outfit to be added to the game is none other than the “Bunnymoon” outfit. And unlike many new skins this season, this one won’t drain your V-Bucks account, because it’s a “common” (green) outfit, meaning it comes in at only 800 V-Bucks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the entire store update:

As you can see, in addition to a new outfit, Epic Games has also rolled out a brand-new emote. And like Bunnymoon, the new “Treat Yourself” celebrates Halloween. The emote features a trick-o-treating pumpkin, candy, and of course chowing down. You can watch it in action below:

Snack like you just don’t carrot all. The new Treat Yourself Emote and Bunnymoon Outfit are available now! pic.twitter.com/TVao4Prb33 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2018

As you can probably tell from its complexity, the Treat Yourself emote is only 500 V-Bucks. Meaning, if you want to cop every new item in tonight’s store update, you will need to dish out 1,300 V-Bucks, which isn’t very bad when you consider that’s less than both Legendary and Epic outfits.

The Deadfire outfit and Dark Shard harvesting tool have also returned. However, unlike the new items, those will still cost you a pretty penny. The former is a Legendary outfit, meaning it will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, Dark Shard will ask you to fork over an additional 1,200 V-Bucks.

Grab your big iron and giddy up. Check out the reactive Deadfire Outfit and Dark Shard Pickaxe in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/9M0tpKJBcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 28, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the battle-royale game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of it by clicking here.

And as always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think of the newest store update. Did you pick anything up?