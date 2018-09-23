‘Fortnite’ Store Update Adds New Nite Nite and Peekaboo Outfits

Things just got a little bit creepy with Fortnite’s store update, which has added two brand-new clown outfits dubbed “Nite Nite” and “Peekaboo.” And as with any clown costume, they are simultaneously silly and the scariest thing ever.

The two new outfits are both of Epic “purple” rarity, meaning they both cost a pretty 1,500 V-Bucks. Or in other words, they cost about $30 together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like some other outfits in the game, both Peekaboo and Nite Nite will offer an evolved version that considerably steps up the level of creepy. The base version simply looks like Jonesy auditioning for America’s Next Top Clown, but the evolved version looks straight out of a future IT sequel.

Anyway, before you have nightmares tonight about coming across one of these crouched in a bunker at Lazy Links, check out the entire store update, below:

As some fans have pointed out, the new outfits are a bit reminiscent of the Joker, which is convenient because Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was just revealed for the first time.

Personally, I dig the new outfits, but am actually worried how many near heart-attacks they will cause. It’s already terrifying enough to have a Tomatohead sneak up behind you in Tilted Towers and startle you to near-death when you turn around. I can’t imagine these clowns greeting me with a heavy shotgun. I’m already sweating just thinking about it!

I also dig the new outfits because they fit a theme, and aren’t just aimless superhero or sci-fi looking dude number 27. Fortnite seems to be getting back into the themed outfits, which makes me happy. A good Fortnite outfit looks dumb, borderline basic and horrible, easily distinguishable, and of course memorable. These two new outfits seem to check all of these boxes.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, information, and media on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous — and ongoing — coverage of the title by clicking here.