Fortnite Store Update: New Outfits, Glider, and Harvesting Tool Added

Do you smell that? That’s a new Fortnite store update.

Like every Saturday night before it, Epic Games has added a brand-new outfit to accompany the newest store update. And to further accompany the new outfit, it has also released a new harvesting tool, as well as a new glider.

The new skin — which comes in a female version dubbed Rapscallion and a male version called Scoundrel — ditches the game’s recent superhero theme, and rather goes for the look of a classic criminal. Both versions of the “Jailbird” skins are Epic (purple), meaning they cost a hefty 1,500 V-Bucks.

Also highlighting the store update is a brand-new harvesting tool and glider, both which follow the theme of the skins. The harvesting tool, dubbed Nite Owl, is Rare (blue), meaning it’s only 800 V-Bucks. As for the glider, which is called Starry Flight, it is also Rare, and thus only 800 V-Bucks.

To get the whole set — the two skins, the glider, and the harvesting tool — you will need to dish out $4,600 V-Bucks, which is over $50 of real-life cash. Even if you opt to only get one skin, your final cost will still be $3,100 V-Bucks, which is quite pricey for items that aren’t as unique or inspired as others in their category.

Other items in the new store update include: Snow Squall (glider, 500), Midnight Ops (skin, 1200), Plunja (harvesting tool, 500), Breakin (emote, 1,500), Brilliant Striker (skin, 1200), and Tidy (emote, 500).

Personally, I’m not very impressed with the new items, especially the 1,500 skins. They feel more like Green or Blue skins than Purple-level. As for the rest of the store update, there isn’t much that hasn’t already been circulated a ton. And there’s no Snorkel Ops, which should be illegal.

Fortnite is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to arrive on Android sometime this summer. Further, a Nintendo Switch version announcement is rumored to be on the E3 agenda for later this month.

As always, if you want to cop anything in today’s store update be sure to do so before 8 p.m. EST tomorrow, when the store resets with a host of new items.