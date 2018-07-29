Fortnite Store Update Adds Sun Tan Specialist Outfit and Rescue Paddle Pickaxe

It’s that time of the day folks: Fortnite store update. And as you may know, Saturday store updates normally brings a casket of new items, and this Saturday was no exception.

In the new store update that just went live, Epic Games has released a brand-new outfit and harvesting tool called Sun Tan Specialist and Rescue Paddle, respectively.

The highlight of the store update is obviously the new outfit, Sun Tan Specialist, which is of “Epic” rarity (purple), meaning it costs the second-most expensive V-Bucks tier of 1,500.

Meanwhile, its complimentary harvesting tool, Rescue Paddle, is a “Rare” item (blue) and costs 800 V-Bucks, which means if you want the complete lifeguard-themed set, you will need to fork over roughly $25 USD.

While the skin is no Snorkel Ops, Tomatohead, or Rust Lord (the holy trinity of Fortnite skins), I do have to admit, I kind of like it. Not enough to break my V-Bucks bank account on, but I like it. Unlike many new skins, Sun Tan Specialist is more reminiscent of the early days of Fortnite, where the skins were almost all comically goofy.

Anyway, here’s a rundown of the rest of the store update:

Sun Tan Specialist (outfit, 1,500) – Rescue Paddle (harvesting tool, 800) – Whiplash (outfit, 800) – Sash Sergeant (outfit, 1,200) – Cutting Edge (harvesting tool, 800) – Rusty Rider (glider, 1,200) – Rambunctious (emote, 500) – and Rocket Spinner (emote, 500).

And here is a slither of the Internet’s reaction to the update:

these skins are getting worse and worse… — AYANO (@baejinsoul02) July 29, 2018

I just got done spending $60 on the game two days ago…guess it’s time to do it again. — OpTic CouRage (@CouRageJD) July 29, 2018

Shoulda just named him Chad — FaZe Dirty (@FaZeDirty) July 29, 2018

finally the skin we have all been waiting for, logan paul — nopeify (@nopeifyaltalt) July 29, 2018

Item Store is preeeeety bad. — Nickdrill20 (@Nichola66451733) July 29, 2018

who actually wants this garbage lmao — Gus (@TBECupid) July 29, 2018

Best skin in the game — . (@AptitudeTM) July 29, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. Epic Games is also currently working on bringing the game to Android devices.