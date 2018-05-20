Fortnite Store Update: New Venturion Outfit and Gear

It’s Saturday night, which can only mean one thing: Fortnite store update, and a new outfit to make your wallet hate Epic Games.

Highlighting the store update is a brand-new, previously leaked, skin dubbed “Venturion,” as well as a glider and pickaxe accompanying it. Oh, and once again the best skin in the game is available: Snorkel Ops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new skin, as you can see, is superhero-themed, and arguably one of the best superhero skins yet. What makes it even more appealing is the fact that it’s only Epic, meaning it costs 1,500 V-Bucks, and not the 2,000 V-Bucks Legendary skins cost.

Its matching glider, called Triumph, comes in at 500 V-Bucks, meanwhile, its complimentary pickaxe is a bit more expensive at 800 V-Bucks. In other words, to get the whole set, you will need to dish out a meaty 2,800 V-Bucks, which is well over $25.

Other items in the new store update include: Storm Sigil (glider, 500), Desperado (skin, 1200), Ice Breaker (harvesting tool, 500), Wiggle (emote, 500), Snorkel Ops (skin, 1200), and Tidy (emote, 500).

Reactions to the new store update have been almost entirely positive, which doesn’t happen very often, and speaks to the design of the new skin. However, it’s the Internet, and the Internet wouldn’t be the Internet, without a few less positive reactions. There’s also still a ton of people asking for refunds and Skull Trooper, but that’s just to be expected at this point.

That’s so dope — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 20, 2018

Already copped it. My fav skin — Pat (@Zordigy) May 20, 2018

gonna need to cop this asap — FaZe Barker (@FaZeBarker) May 20, 2018

Me: I need to stop spending money on Fortnite Also me: 😶 pic.twitter.com/ag9VKsIgvR — Liam (@LiamTWiiN) May 20, 2018

This skin is awesome — 𝐏 𝐎 𝐒 𝐓 𝐁 𝐎 𝐗 𝐏 𝐀 𝐓 (@postboxpat) May 20, 2018

I saved a lot of money this season by only buying the battle pass. Thank you fortnite lmao! Season 4 skins aren’t as good as the battle pass ones. 🤟🏽🤪💕 — Rose 💕🐣 (@goreandroses) May 20, 2018

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices. It is poised to hit Android devices sometime this summer.

In other recent and related news, Season 4 Week 4 Challenges have leaked, offering a glimpse of what is in store for the battle-royale shooter this coming week.