Fortnite Store Update: New Outfits, Emote, Glider, and Harvesting Tool

It’s Saturday. And it’s 8 p.m. EST. In other words, time to turn-in all of your hard-earned V-Bucks to Epic Games. Why? Because, like every day at 8 p.m. EST, the Fortnite store has updated, but unlike most days, Saturday often packs new items. And today is no different.

Highlighting the update are two new outfits, which are accompanied by a complimentary harvesting tool and glider. But Epic Games wasn’t satisfied taking your money with four new items. No, there’s a fifth new item in the form of a new emote, just to make sure you’re left broke after all of this.

So how much do you need to spend to get every new item? Well, my horrible math brain tells me 4,200 V-Bucks, also known as over $50 real-life dollars. How much is that in bitcoin? I have no idea. Probably a lot.

If you just want the new outfits that’s only a little over $25, which isn’t bad by Fortnite store standards, but it is more than a single legendary (orange/yellow) outfit.

In fact, the first Saturday Store update since Season 5 began on Thursday is actually quite boring, and quite basic. The emote is pretty simple, the harvesting tool is quite plain, and the glider isn’t exactly going to wow anyone. The plus side is everything is pretty cheap — again by Fortnite store update standards — which is perhaps a result of the player-base being bloated with new and returning players for the old season who aren’t in the habit of making it rain V-Bucks for a walking Tomato.

Their loss though.

So, what is the fan reaction to the new store update? Well, here’s a taste:

