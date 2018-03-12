Epic Games Identifies Fortnite’s Storm Shield Reset Issue, Can’t Restore Bases

The issue causing players’ Storm Shields to be reset in Fortnite has been investigated by Epic Games, and while the problem has been identified, players’ bases won’t be restored to previous conditions automatically.

If you’re not quite sure what a Storm Shield is, you’ve probably just been sticking to Fortnite Battle Royale and haven’t tried the Save the World mode. The Storm Shield is essentially where players can build their own bases on different maps, so you can imagine the frustration of logging in only to find a ton of progress completely wiped.

Epic Games first made players aware that they were looking into the issue on Sunday with a post on Reddit that confirmed the devs were aware of the issue.

“We’re aware that some player’s Storm Shields have been reset,” Epic Games said. “We are currently investigating the issue and will update this post once we have more information.”

We’ve identified the root cause of the issue with Storm Shields and the impact on Save the World players. For the latest updates, visit: https://t.co/uAgrNAjk4n — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2018

In a good news bad news result, Epic Games later updated the post to say that the root cause of the issue had been isolated, but players’ bases won’t be restored to their previous conditions. However, Epic Games is offering bundles of supplies to help players put their bases back together and alleviate some of that frustration.

“We’ve identified the root cause of the issue with Storm Shields and the impact on players. There is no way for us to restore player’s Storm Shields, however, we are putting together some supplies to help those affected build bases bigger and stronger than before! Thank you for your patience.”

Epic Games repeated a similar response in the comments section when asked about the possibility of restoring players’ bases by reaffirming that the bases couldn’t be reverted to their previous forms but doubled down on the commitment to give out building materials for compensation.

Issues like this have happened in the past, though it has been a while since a base reset problem occurred in the Save the World mode. One instance happened back in August when Fortnite had just barely been out on the market and some changes pushed in a patch caused players’ base progress to be reset. Compensation materials were given out at that time, much like they will be distributed once more in the near future.

