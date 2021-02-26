Fortnite Fans Are Loving Street Fighter’s Chun-Li

Chun-Li fans are absolutely ecstatic about her inclusion in Fortnite. Last week, news broke that the Street Fighter legends were coming to the massive game. In the days since, Epic Games has revealed even more information about the wild crossover. There are special weapons, pickaxes, and gliders to be found. But, also, special emotes come with these skins, which will make them highly coveted among players. This season of Fortnite has been like a fever dream for a lot of fans. Hunters really made it feel like any and all properties could be drawn into the game at any moment. (That doesn’t look like it's stopping anytime soon with the Alien leaks and reveals coming through today.) Check out what Epic Games had to say about Chun-Li’s new skin down below:

Trust us, you don't want to be on the receiving end of this. Grab the Chun-Li Outfit which includes the Built-In Lightning Kick! Emote. More info: https://t.co/ASHildQt70 pic.twitter.com/wx63GvXrun — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 25, 2021

“Alongside Ryu, the self-proclaimed “strongest woman in the world”, Chun-Li, is ready for the competition to kneel before her. Players are sure to get (many, many) kicks out of the Chun-Li Outfit and Nostalgia Variant. As a tribute to one of gaming’s greatest arcade games, she comes equipped with the Super Cab-Masher Back Bling and built-in Lightning Kick! Emote. Complete her look with the Seven Star Flashing Flail Pickaxe (sold separately).”

“The Ryu & Chun-Li Bundles also include the “Player Select!” Loading Screen. Separately, the Ryu & Chun-Li Gear Bundle includes the Sumo Torpedo Glider and two Pickaxes: the Seven Star Flashing Flail and Signpost Pummeler Pickaxes.”

