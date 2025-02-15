Fortnite Is Getting More Mortal Kombat Skins

Following rumors that suggested a Fortnite collab with Mortal Kombat was imminent, Epic Games confirmed the crossover this week by showing off our first look at the Sub-Zero skin coming to the game. The Sub-Zero look will be part of the Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass whenever it releases in about a week, but as is the case with any big crossover like this one, it’s pretty much impossible that we’d only get Sub-Zero out of this. In fact, Fortnite insiders have already suggested that files point to at least one more Fortnite x Mortal Kombat skin, and it’s not difficult to imagine who it might be for.

For those who might’ve missed it beforehand, you can see Sub-Zero below alongside a lineup of some of the other battle pass skins planned for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2. Sub-Zero is the only licensed cosmetic of the bunch with the rest original creations, but it seems very likely we’ll see Scorpion added, too.

Step forward and state your name. Except you, Sub-Zero. We know who you are…

C6S2 | 2.21.25 pic.twitter.com/A6B9YjVHyY — Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 14, 2025

These are two of the most popular characters in Mortal Kombat, and certainly two of the most recognizable. Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has said before that any spin-offs for Mortal Kombat would almost certainly focus on both Scorpion and Sub-Zero which makes sense given that they’re the co-poster characters for Mortal Kombat, so if we’ve already got Sub-Zero, Scorpion can’t be far behind.

It would be easy for Epic Games to add both seeing as they share similar designs, and their powers could easily be adapted to Mythics. Datamines already support that idea too with insiders suggesting that the items added alongside these skins will mirror the iconic moves of Sub-Zero and Scorpion such as the latter’s “get over here” chain pull.

Whatever the case is with the main skins, we’ll likely see plenty of other Mortal Kombat cosmetics introduced as well. Pickaxes and back blings are easy fits for these kinds of characters, so expect to see those in the battle pass and perhaps for sale, too.

Fortnite has had numerous collaborations with other games, including other fighting games besides Mortal Kombat. Skins from Street Fighter have already joined Fortnite, so it is no surprise to see more fighting game characters come as skins.

Mortal kombat scorpion and sub-zero movie poster.

The next season of Fortnite has been teased to begin on February 21st and has been called Lawless. Not much is known about the upcoming season, but if Scorpion is coming alongside Sub-Zero, Lawless would be a good theme for the pair. Both take matters into their own hands, especially when it comes to their ancient feud.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest entry in the series, centering on a new universe with Liu Kang as its god. There has never been a better time for Mortal Kombat to come to Fortnite considering its multiverse features now. Additionally, a teaser poster has shown the first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film, bringing more hype for the series.