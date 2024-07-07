Mortal Kombat Boss Says Potential Spin-Offs Would “Without a Doubt” Focus on Scorpion and Sub-Zero

Over the last three decades, the Mortal Kombat franchise has established a roster of beloved characters. Favorites like Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage have become household names, but it can be argued that Scorpion and Sub-Zero might be the two most important in the series. The rivalry between the two ninjas has been a key part of the Mortal Kombat narrative since 1992, and if series creator Ed Boon has his way, the two characters will take the spotlight in their own spin-off game. In a recent social media post, Boon addressed the possibility of a Shaolin Monks style spin-off, and which characters would star.

“Without a doubt, if (when?) we do one, it will be Scorpion and Sub-zero,” Boon wrote on X/Twitter.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t make it sound like a spin-off is in the immediate plans for the future, but hopefully it’s something that does end up getting made. The rivalry between Scorpion and Sub-Zero played a pivotal role in the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot movie, and that story will continue in the upcoming sequel. Boon did not go into detail about whether a potential spin-off game would explore the past between these characters, or if it would take place in the present day of the MK continuity.

The original Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks was released in 2005 on PlayStation 2 and the original Xbox. Unlike the main series games, Shaolin Monks was a beat ’em up that featured Liu Kang and Kung Lao. Over the years, the game has built a passionate following, and fans have long been hoping to see a sequel or remaster. Boon has been tossing fuel on those flames for several years now, so fans shouldn’t take this latest post about Scorpion and Sub-Zero as direct evidence that a new game is in the works.

Unsurprisingly, Boon’s comment received a lot of approval from Mortal Kombat fans! Putting Mortal Kombat’s most marketable characters front and center would be a smart way of reviving the spin-off, and could generate interest even among those that never played the first game. For now, MK fans are just going to have to wait patiently and hope that Shaolin Monks finally gets its overdue revival!

