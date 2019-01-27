‘Fortnite’ Summer Smash Takes Over Australian Open Court

The Australian Open has been commanding tennis enthusiasts’ attention over the weekend as the first of several major tennis tournaments kicked off 2019, but Fortnite players also got their time in the spotlight with an Australian Open court being transformed for a Summer Skirmish event.

Touted as the biggest competitive gaming event Australia has ever seen, the Summer Skirmish event took place recently in the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Australia. A replay of that broadcast can be seen above for anyone who missed it with, but for many of the attendees and others who were expecting the weekend to be all about the Australian Open, seeing the arena transformed into a gaming spectacle was quite the event.

This is what Margaret Court Arena looks like right now. Apparently there’s a tennis match on later #FortniteSummerSmash pic.twitter.com/xrpmFoiXRE — Luke Buckmaster (@lukebuckmaster) January 27, 2019

This is totally next level. The kids are loving it and the skill in show is amazing. So many people surviving to the late game and the builds are insane. This is totally watchable and the crowd is all over it. #FortniteSummerSmash #esports #ausopen pic.twitter.com/Mgqalrx9w9 — Seamus Byrne (@seamus) January 27, 2019

The event which was organized by Epic Games offered a huge prize pool for its competitors with $500,000 being given awarded to Solo players depending on how well they did. Jesse “X2Twins Jesse” Eckley of the Renegades esports organization was crowned the victor and won $100,000 during the event with the rest of the top 10 players taking home large prizes as well.

Jesse of @x2twinsTwitch clutches out the ultimate Victory Royale today at the #AusOpen #FNSummerSmash and takes out $100k as the Grand Prize! #ytb 🏆 Three Victory Royales

🥈 One Second Place Finish

👑 #KingOfAustralia pic.twitter.com/PNuWjgbeHC — Renegades (@Renegades) January 27, 2019

The Fortnite event is one of many tournaments that Epic Games has created in the wake of Fortnite’s growing esports scene. Other competitions like the Summer Skirmish and Winter Skirmish have taken place in the past with equally large prize pools offering huge incentives for competitors to take part.

Craving some fun in the sun? Tune in to the #FortniteSummerSmash at the @AustralianOpen, 6PM EST Jan 26/ 10AM AEDT Jan 27, for the biggest competitive gaming in Australian history! Get in on the action here: //t.co/C8f1HDvoGt pic.twitter.com/ZWdujVhgem — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 26, 2019

Part of the rebroadcast of Fortnite’s Summer Smash event can be seen in the Twitch video at the top.