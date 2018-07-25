Fortnite Changes Loot Rates in Supply Drops

The drop rates of different Fortnite Battle Royale items including weapons, consumables, and more have been adjusted in the latest patch.

It’s not every match that players will be able to get their hands on a supply drop, but if they do manage to do so, there’s a decent chance that you’ll be able to replace most of your arsenal with some valuable equipment. While the contents of the supply drops are random, everything’s got a fixed chance to appear with those chances having changed since the release of Patch v5.10.

Among the other changes included in the patch such as a Slurp Juice buff and a new Compact SMG that’s still tearing through anyone who stands in its way, here are the new values that apply to anything Fortnite players hope to find hidden in the supply drops.

Supply Drop loot rates adjusted.

Weapons (drops 1) Assault Rifles to 25% from 14.2%. Explosives to 25% from 28.5%. Compact SMG 14.58%. Sniper Rifles to 14.58% from 28.5%. Heavy Shotgun to 10.42% from 7.1%. Minigun to 10.42% from 14.2%. Removed Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, and Silenced Pistol.

Traps (drops 2) Launch Pad to 44.44% from 9.6%. Cozy Campfire to 33.33% from 7.5%. Bouncer to 22.22% from 15%. Removed Damage Traps.

Consumables (drops 2) Shield Potion to 20% from 19.1% Small Shield Potion to 17.50% from 12.7% Med Kit to 13.75% from 6.3% Slurp Juice to 11.25% from 5.11% Clinger to 10% from 6.3% Remote Explosives to 10% from 3.3% Impulse Grenade to 10% from 4% Chug Jug to 7.5% from 2.1% Removed Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and Bush.

Materials (drops 2) Wood to 33% from 47.6%. Stone to 33% from 35.7%. Metal to 33% from 16.6%.



Aside from the value changes to take note of, you’ll notice that there are some items that no longer appear in supply drops any longer. The Hand Cannon, Dual Pistols, and Silenced Pistol all can’t be found in supply drops after the release of the patch, nor can any traps that would do damage. Boogie Bombs, Grenades, Bandages, Stink Bombs, Port-a-Forts, and the Bush that disguises players are all removed as well to leave only a few different types of explosives, healing items, and shields in the supply drops.

A bug that was affecting supply drops has also been fixed now as well, though this apparently happened in a hotfix after the patch went live. One post on Reddit showed a player getting 14 Miniguns from a single supply drop, but as funny as one Epic Games team member said the situation was, it was said that the problem should now be fixed to prevent such a supply drop haul from happening.