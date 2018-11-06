‘Fortnite’ Adds Team Terror LTM As Blitz Returns

A new patch is available for Fortnite players and just like every update before now, Battle Royale fans have a slightly different way to experience the battlegrounds through Limited Time Modes! This week brings a brand new experience alongside a familiar favorite!

Just because Halloween is over, doesn’t mean we have to be put the “spoops” behind us! Here’s what Epic Games had to say in their most recent blog post about their brand new Team Terror Limited Time Mode, “Monsters have invaded the Battle Royale island! Two teams will battle it out as Cube Monsters monsters join the fight. Defeat the other team to earn a Victory Royale.”

Two teams of 32 players. Eliminate the other team to win.

Monster spawners are scattered throughout the map and also appear each time the storm closes in to a new circle.

Monsters can drop weapons or ammo when destroyed. Gold monsters and monster spawners drop Legendary items when destroyed.

Farming resources increased 75% over default.

Increased floor loot spawn likelihood by 15%.

Floor loot spawns double ammo.

Ammo boxes spawn triple ammo.

Chests spawn double ammo & consumables.

Supply drops spawn double ammo, and an extra consumable, resource drop and trap.

A little something new, a little something old – Blitz is also back with a few key changes from the last time this LTM went live! According to the studio, “Blitz is a faster-paced version of Battle Royale. The match begins with the storm moving towards the island, and the delay between each circle is shorter than normal, creating matches that are 15 minutes long or less. The map also has extra loot and resources. Profile Stats count in this mode, so fight hard for the Victory Royale!”

The storm is already moving in at the beginning of the match, choose your landing spot carefully!

Wait time between storms is significantly shorter than usual; maximum match length is 15 minutes.

Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.

Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.

Reduced empty floor loot spawn chance from 21.5% to 3.55%

Resource harvesting amounts increased by 50%.

Increased materials found on the ground from 30 to 60 per instance.

Increased number, spawn rate & the descent speed of Supply Drops.

Increased number of llamas spawned by 4x.

Removed shopping carts.

Excited to get down on these two Limited Time Modes? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you’re looking forward to the most! As for the game itself, Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.