‘Fortnite’ Thanks Playstation For Allowing Cross-Platform Play

Fortnite is one of the most accessible games on the market, making crossplay a reality for even mobile users to play with console and PC gamers. Up until just today, the PlayStation 4 version of the game was the only one specifically left out of the communal play time due to Sony’s set-in-stone stance regarding cross-platform play. Now that’s all changed and Sony is ready to be a team player once more with beta testing going live today within Epic Games’ hit Battle Royale title.

The reaction has been swift, with gamers and developers alike showing their support for the decision. The team over at Epic Games themselves extended their thanks to Sony for joining the crossplay fray:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to our partners at @PlayStation, Fortnite cross-platform play is now live on PS4! Read their blog post for first details: //t.co/ymvnyasbpN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 26, 2018

Others quickly joined in with their own thanks, truly showing the magnitutde felt by players for this feature:

Today’s biggest #Fortnite news: PlayStation and Xbox users can now play together. Today is a HUGE day in gaming history. 🔥 — DEXB0T (@DEXB0T) September 26, 2018

With Season 6 kicking off tomorrow, now is the perfect time for the gaming pool to get even bigger for players to be able to enjoy the games they love the most with their friends regardless of platform.

In case you missed it, the team announced earlier today their plans to make crossplay with their platform a reality, beginning with the Battle Royale adventure. In their most recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

They added, “For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective. Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players. In recognition of this, we have completed a thorough analysis of the business mechanics required to ensure that the PlayStation experience for our users remains intact today, and in the future, as we look to open up the platform.”

What do you think about Sony’s decision to join in on the fun? Are you pro crossplay, or think it’s a waste of time? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!