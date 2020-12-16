Fortnite's The Walking Dead Portal Is Now Open

✖

Fortnite now plays host to another portal with a tear between its world and The Walking Dead now open in the battle royale game. Players noticed this week that the portal connecting Fortnite and The Walking Dead has opened up and is visible for players to peek through, though you won’t be seeing any Walkers pouring out of it or anything like that. Instead, you’ll see two characters from The Walking Dead joining the game soon as Daryl Dixon and Michonne are added to the many crossovers in Season 5.

Players started sharing their encounters with the portal online as they found it on the Fortnite island and recognized what it was. Looking through the portal in the clip shared below by FortTory, you can see how the visible parts of the background in the portal’s world line up perfectly with what was shown during the teaser for The Walking Dead’s skins that was shown at The Game Awards.

The Portal to the Walking Dead reality is finally here ! pic.twitter.com/wV8S7QiKeM — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 16, 2020

Around the same time that people starting taking note of the portal, Fortnite shared a teaser for the crossover event as well. a video shared on social media had Jonesy talking about some of his next guests who’d be joining the Season 5 fight with the character referring to people who had crossbows and swords. These sorts of teasers typically involve a bit more guesswork on players’ parts – or at least some work piecing together the teasers with the inevitable leaks we’ve seen – but this teaser was pretty much spoiled by the announcement at The Game Awards, so no guessing needed here.

:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 30276 :: Targets Description: Walker slayers 12.16.2020 pic.twitter.com/IwMcWzwgxM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

Some players have speculated about whether we’ll see more from The Walking Dead besides the skins for Daryl and Michonne added to Fortnite. The battle royale game’s had zombies in it more than once even if they weren’t called that exactly, so there’ve been rumors and some hopes that we might see zombies from The Walking Dead come to the game. Chances are the crossover will just extend to the skins, but we’ll see soon enough once the new cosmetics are added to the game later on Wednesday.