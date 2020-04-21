Fortnite: How to Complete Travis Scott's Astronomical Challenges

Epic Games made good on its teases and hints about a Travis Scott and Fortnite crossover this week by starting an in-game event centered around the artist, and like other Fortntie events, this one’s got some challenges to complete. The challenges task players with doing different things around the Fortnite map with completion of these challenges rewarding players with a few different cosmetics to add to their collections. The challenges are live now, and they’re pretty simple for the most part, so it shouldn’t take players too long to finish them up and collect what’s being offered before the event ends.

The actual in-game concert featuring Travis Scott isn’t going to be live until Thursday, but players can go ahead and complete their challenges now so that they’ll have all the appropriate gear for when the concert takes place. Three challenges found below are now in the game with their rewards showcased in one of Fortnite’s latest videos.

Bounce off of different Giant Astro Heads

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

Dance for 10 seconds on the dance floor at the Yacht or Apres Ski.

Bring the rage on stage 🤘 Complete all Travis Scott’s Astronomical Challenges to unlock the iconic Rage emote! pic.twitter.com/0k9PJXpS52 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 21, 2020

Two of those challenges – visiting the stage and dancing at the right location – are pretty self-explanatory and are similar to the ones we’ve seen in the past for things like the Deadpool challenges. Just do exactly what those challenges say and you’ll earn their rewards.

Where to find the 5 different giant Astro heads, part of the #Fortnite Travis Scott's Astronomical challenges. pic.twitter.com/0RM6Dxf2jK — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) April 21, 2020

But the one asking players to bounce off some heads might take a bit more thinking on players’ parts. Fortunately, some players have already figured out the quickest and easiest ways to complete this challenge. The Twitter account Guille_GAG which often shares Fortnite leaks and other info showed where players can find each of the heads that they need to find. Pay them a visit, bounce off them and back into your chopper, and you’ll have the challenges completed in no time to get ready for the concert this week.

Fortnite’s next season has been delayed with the current one being extended until June, so expect to see more events and challenges within this current season before the next one goes live.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.