Fortnite Gets Dino-Mite With New Dinosaur Inspired Outfit and Pickaxe

With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom coming out this summer, it seems everyone is trying to get back into the dinosaur swing of things. First we got the three pack of Pinball FX3 tables from Zen Studios, and now, unofficially at least, Fortnite is trying its hand at being dino-mite.

The company recently took to Twitter to confirm that it has made two new items available for your character in Fortnite, and they’re a must for anyone that loves all things dinosaurs.

“Don’t get left out of the celebration!” the team notes. “Take a bite out of the competition with the nice Tricera Tops Outfit and Bitemark pickaxe. Available now in the item ship.” You can see the image above, and yes, it’s ideal for a dinosaur party.

Now, please note that it’s not actually based on Jurassic Park, but if we were to sit down and do a marathon of the movies, this is probably the outfit that we’d want to do it in. The costume features a cool Triceratops-like helmet that fits snugly over your character’s head, along with a sweet red and white costume with straps and boots to match, so you actually feel like you’re going into battle with a T-Rex. Rawwwwwr!

But that’s not all. Take a good, close look at your pickaxe. It looks like a dinosaur! The Bitemark pickaxe features what appears to be a plastic dinosaur’s head over it, but it still has the same impact as your normal pickaxe. Plus, it just looks great as you collect resources in your funky new outfit.

On top of that…CHECK OUT THIS BACKPACK. Pretty sure most of our Fortnite crew just squealed out loud.

An exact pricing for the costume and pickaxe haven’t been given, but you should be able to find them in the shop with ease and really make your character stand out when it comes to taking on your adversaries.

This was just one of the teased outfits coming to the Fortnite shop, with others including the Leviathan, a weird tomato-based character, and something resembling a diver’s suit. Something tells us we’ll be seeing these wacky outfits soon. But we doubt they’ll be anything close to dino-related. But hey, to each their own.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.