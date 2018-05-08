Fortnite: Second Wave of Twitch Prime Freebies Revealed

If you’ve got a Twitch Prime (or Amazon Prime) account and you’re currently getting down on some Fortnite, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Epic Games has just unveiled the second part of their partnership with Twitch’s premium service in order to give players some free loot for the wildly popular online game. Players of both the Battle Royale mode and Save the World have something a little extra to look forward to including new heroes, new cosmetic items, a sweet new emote, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the awards are showing up now for some, they don’t officially go live until May 9th. Here’s what players have to look forward to with their swanky membership service:

Exclusive Battle Royale Trailblazer Outfit

● On the forefront of victory.

Exclusive Battle Royale True North Back Bling

● Find your way.

Exclusive Battle Royale Tenderizer Pickaxe

● Leave a good first impression.

Exclusive Battle Royale Freestylin’ Emote

● Tear up the dance floor.

All of this exclusive loot is free as a benefit for Twitch Prime subscribers. If you have the Amazon Prime membership, that will also automatically qualify you for this deal as well! To learn how to claim your loot, you can check out the official Twitch post right here.

As an extra note, Twitch did also mention that “while you can only claim your Twitch Prime loot on a single platform (PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One), your content is shared and available to use across PC/console and mobile, as long as you use the same Epic account. Content is not shared between Xbox One and PS4, even if you use the same Epic account.”

Fortnite Season 4 is officially live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players. The free-to-play game will officially be making its way over onto Android devices, though a release date has yet to be revealed. With Epic Games’ massive presence at the upcoming E3 this year, it’s possible they will be dropping some major bombshells for the game, including that highly anticipated Android release.

Don’t forget to also check out the full patch notes that went live earlier this morning, bringing with it the sweet new Limited Time Mashup featuring the Mad Titan himself: Thanos.

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

In other