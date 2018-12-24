‘Fortnite’ Leads The Most Talked About Games on Twitter in 2018

Surprise, surprise, Epic Games’ Fortnite was the most talked about game on Twitter in 2018.

With 2018 winding down, it’s time to look back on the year that was defined by multiple great single-player games like God of War, Red Dead Redemption (at launch), and Marvel’s Spider-Man. But in the grand scheme of things, 2018 was more defined by Fortnite, which single-handedly brought gaming into the mainstream like no game ever has before.

Earlier this month, we reported on Google’s end-of-the-year numbers that revealed Fortnite was the most search for game in 2018. Now it’s Twitter sharing the figures, which once again are topped by the battle royale game.

However, while Fortnite unsurprisingly was the most talked about game on Twitter, the bigger takeaway from Twitter’s top ten list is that there’s not one, not two, not three, but four Nintendo games/series on there.

Here’s the entire top ten:

Fortnite Call of Duty Overwatch Pokemon EA Sports Madden NFL NBA 2K Super Mario Super Smash Brothers Splatoon Grand Theft Auto

The fact that neither Red Dead Redemption or Spider-Man managed to crack this list, but the likes of Overwatch and Splatoon did, has me suspicious of just how Twitter collected this data. I feel like there was more people talking about just “boahs” and losing their hats then the likes of Splatoon, but maybe I’m wrong. Twitter is a weird place, after all.

Beyond games, Twitter revealed that LeBron James was the most tweeted about athlete, even more than global soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I guess that’s what the two get for having massively disappointing World Cups.

Meanwhile, the day with the most tweets this year was Sunday, Feb. 25, which was the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

Sadly, there was over 125 million hashtags used, but this doesn’t even compare to how many GIFs were used. Seriously, you don’t want to know (about 500 million). There was about 1.6 million gifs used a day on the social media platform, which is a little over 1,000 a minute.

And in case you were wondering what the most re-tweeted tweet was, it was this:

LIMONADA 2.0 🗿 — elrubius (@Rubiu5) September 29, 2018

2018 Twitter, folks.

