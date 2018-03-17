Fortnite Removes Boogie Bomb After Unlimited Weapons Glitch Discovered

Just yesterday we reported an interesting glitch that let players “boogie” down to get unlimited weapon space in their inventory within the game of Fortnite. The glitch was already wildly spreading on Reddit, and just like we mentioned in our earlier coverage – it’s already taken care of.

Epic Games is incredible attentive to their game and the community. They have a very strong presence on Reddit as well, so it’s not surprising that the team caught wind of this latest in-game exploit.

According to a Reddit post, a video was posted, seen here, of a player seemingly being able to pick up, and keep, weapons well beyond that limit. In order to trigger it – a player needs to get down … boogie down, with the Boogie Bomb. Yeah, it’s that kind of game.

The bomb itself, when triggered, puts everyone in the vicinity at risk of some serious dance moves. From the looks of the video, the Boogie Bomb needs to be equipped in the fifth and final slot before they throw it on the ground to activate. This causes the harvesting tool to come into the picture and players can go ham on what weapons they want to equip. Dance for your lives, dance for your loot!

Epic Games took to their Twitter account to let players know that they are aware of the bug and have temporarily disabled the usage of the Boogie Bomb:

Due to a bug with the Boogie Bomb, we’re going to be temporarily disabling it until we’re able to fix it. We’ll update you once this issue is solved. pic.twitter.com/bH2ZoQc9rd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2018

Sad … but we knew it was coming.

In other Fortnite news: Earlier today we covered what esteemed financial analysts are saying about the title and many of them are worried. You can read all of the varying details in our previous coverage here, but the gist is

“We believe the strong growth of Fortnite creates tactical risk to the video game publishers and could limit potential upside to consensus numbers,” KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Evan Wingren wrote in a note to clients last week. “The game is gaining momentum in Western markets, which is likely to impact engagement for all AAA games to some degree. We believe Fortnite is growing the overall gaming TAM [total addressable market], but some cannibalization is likely.”

Wingren believes that this will only further the monetization motivation for online games and the publishers that push them. Since 2017 was all about the loot boxes and “how far is too far,” it’s a valid concern to have but not for the reason you think.

The analyst noted that he believed microtransactions would make an even bigger comeback as an effort to compete with a game like Fortnite. That worry is only going to increase, because the title is set to dominate yet another platform: mobile.