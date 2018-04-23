‘Fortnite’ Update 3.6 Coming Tomorrow, Here’s When the Game Goes Down

The fine folks at EPIC Games just revealed that Fortnite will be updating to version 3.6 tomorrow! As part of the update, you can expect downtime to initiate late tonight / early tomorrow morning around 3 AM Central.

Here’s the official heads up from EPIC:

Videos by ComicBook.com

v3.6 will be sticking its landing on April 24, with downtime beginning 4am ET (0800 GMT). — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2018

Since the update hasn’t gone live yet, we obviously don’t have any patch notes. We’re not sure exactly what the update will change, add, or fix, but we can be sure of at least a few things that EPIC announced it would be addressing in the next update.

One of the most important things that may be removed in this next update is a glitch, or exploit, that was enabling players to consume their shield potions and bandages immediately. Typically you have to sit for at least three seconds while you’re waiting on a shield potion or bandages to take effect. An exploit we described here allows you to toggle a crouch or emote to consume your healing items immediately, which could give you a huge edge in a firefight.

Players who were made aware of the exploit brought it to the general attention of the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, and a representative from EPIC Games chimed in to let everyone know that the glitch would be fixed soon. “We’ve got ya,” they said. “We’re working on a fix for an upcoming patch.” He did not say that this would be part of tomorrow’s update specifically, this was before the update timing was officially revealed, but it wouldn’t surprise us.

Something we can be confident in is the removal of a glitch that prevents players from being able to build stairs or walls through fences in the game. Typically players can build through in-game objects like cars and boulders, but players have noticed that building through outdoor fences does not work, resulting in many frustrating and untimely deaths. EPIC Games stated specifically that it would be addressing this issue in update 3.6.

As for the update, we assume we’ll have more information about exactly what has changed in the morning. We’ll be keeping a very close eye on everything, so stay tuned for all of the latest news and updates!