Fortnite Players Discover Incredibly Rare New Item

Fortnite Season 3 added a brand new item, but you probably haven't discovered it yet. In fact, most PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players probably haven't' discovered it, and that's because it's incredibly rare. Some players don't believe the item -- a secret, golden mushroom -- actually exists, but the game's files confirm it indeed does, but again, you may never encounter it.

If you've come across the item, you'll know it looks like an ordinary mushroom but caked in gold. At the moment of publishing, its spawn rates are a little unclear, however, it's believed to have a 0.0001 percent spawn rate and only spawns in certain locations.

What's so special about the item? Nothing really. It's certainly not a game-changer, but it does give you 100 Shield, which is considerably more than a normal, non-golden mushroom.

Interestingly, the item can also be stacked to three. Of course, if you ever find yourself with a whole stack of three you should probably stop playing and immediately run to the closest gas station to get a lottery ticket.

There's a secret mushroom that spawns in some locations: - Spawn chance: 0.0001%

- Gives you 100 Shield

- Max stack is 3

- Doesn't spawn in food boxes — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't said much about Golden Mushrooms. In fact, it hasn't advertised the item at all. That said, while the item is very rare, it's unlikely it has any significance. Further, it's probably only a temporary addition.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Come later this year, it will also be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

