Fortnite: New Emotes Leak Out of New Update

A new Fortnite update has led to not only a ton of new content for players, but a tons of new information for data-miners to get their hands on. We’ve had no shortage of leaks this morning, and now, thanks to the FortniteIntel Twitter account, we’re getting our first look at some of the new emotes which will be making their way to your avatars very shortly. Take a look:

Of course had to have a new dance. We’re not crazy about it being disco, but that will be fun for the kids. The confused emote is definitely going to piss off a lot of people. Imagine getting down to the final three or final two, getting shotgunned from behind, and then seeing the avatar of the player who killed you walk around looking confused and bewildered. My blood is boiling just thinking about it. Hardcore gamers will definitely recognize that bottom right emote.

Yeah, that is, straight up, the “praise the sun” emote from Dark Souls. From the tips of his toes to the tips of his fingers, that is the praise we all know and love. The name of the emote, “storm salutation,” is also a not-so-subtle nod to the Dark Souls salute. We all know that “sun salutations” are a thing, so if for some reason players don’t recognize the emote right away, the name might eventually turn on that light bulb.

In case you missed it, some extra skins that have yet to be officially revealed also leaked as part of the new Fortnite update. In addition to the cute bunny costume that we’ve all seen, there’s also a more sinister skin on the way, called “Raven.” We need it. We need it badly.

In other news, if you’ve been on the fence about spending money on Fortnite and you don’t want to invest in the Battle Pass, there’s a brand new Starter Pack, which is much more affordable. Your $5 will grant you the following:

The Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack available now! Get the Rogue Agent Outfit, Catalyst Back Bling and V-Bucks all for $4.99 (Note: One time purchase) pic.twitter.com/Uiw4tlLfPp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 27, 2018

Enjoy! We have more Fortnite leaks, tips, and updates coming your way imminently, so stay tuned.