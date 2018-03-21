Fortnite Update Releases Tomorrow With New Shotgun

Epic Games has announced that the next Fortnite update is releasing on March 22, a patch that will introduce the new Heavy Shotgun.

Update v3.3.1 will release sometime tomorrow, according to Epic Games, but an exact time for when the update will be available hasn’t been provided yet. Epic Games tweeted the news that the update would be releasing on March 22 while adding that it will include new additions to both the Battle Royale and Save the World games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The v3.3.1 update releases March 22, bringing the Heavy Shotgun to Battle Royale and the Flame Grill Floor Trap to Save the World. We’ll be sure to give you a finalized time soon. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 21, 2018

A similar post was added to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, though players weren’t sure what to expect from the new shotgun. With the pump shotgun and the tactical shotgun already being staple parts of players’ loadouts due to their power, some questioned whether Fortnite needed another shotgun. The increased range that the Heavy Shotgun boasts also proved worrisome to some after an image of the weapon and its description was posted on Reddit.

As a reference to those who didn’t play the Save the World mode that has different guns than those found in Battle Royale, another user posted a clip that showed the Backbreaker weapon in Save the World, a weapon that appears to be the equivalent of the Heavy Shotgun. The stats and mechanics of weapons differ between the game modes though, so even though it may give players an idea of what the weapon will be like, it’ll likely be changed for Battle Royale.

However, some players are claiming that the Heavy Shotgun has already been found in the Battle Royale mode through some stroke of luck. In the video below, YouTube user Caleb Roper apparently locates the Heavy Shotgun in Battle Royale and uses it to lay out an opponent from quite a ways away.

How the user found the Heavy Shotgun in the game mode is unknown, but it could be due to an accidental release or just a freak occurrence. It doesn’t seem that many users are finding the Heavy Shotgun, or else there’d be many more player reports of locating the weapon, but that’ll change tomorrow when the next patch is released.

Epic Games should be providing another update soon with a confirmed release time, and look for the official patch notes tomorrow as the patch goes out.