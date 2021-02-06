Fortnite Update Fixes PS5 Problems

✖

Fortnite got a new update this week to take care of some issues affecting the PlayStation 5 platform among other changes. The update was regarded as a maintenance patch and therefore didn’t receive much fanfare, but it should help out those playing on the new PlayStation platform who’ve had issues with stability. A change to how the game looks when played in consoles’ Performance Modes was also released to ensure Fortnite maintains high FPS under that setting.

The update released on Friday was detailed through the FortniteStatus Twitter account which regularly shares updates on servers, maintenance, and other related topics. This patch affected all different versions of the game but had some specific changes for both the PC and PlayStation 5 platforms.

We've released a maintenance patch to address: -The queuing bug with tournaments

-The "Disable Pre-edit Option" in BR/Creative applying to STW

-The recent performance issues on PC (DX12 still impacted)

-The PS5 stability issues — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 5, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Epic Games said through the Twitter account that players will notice a “decrease in texture quality” after the release of the update if they’re playing in Performance Mode and said that the change is intentional.

“With the release of this maintenance patch, you will notice a decrease in texture quality when using Performance Mode,” Epic Games said. “This is intended in order to maintain high FPS in the mode and prevent invisible constructions.”

Fortnite’s smaller maintenance patch released this week followed the much larger update that went live earlier, the one that added a new game mode themed around the battle royale game’s Mandalorian content. That new game mode is still live now for those who want to try it out and tasks players with eliminating designated targets while avoiding other players and NPC combatants.

The larger update also added some new Exotic items for players to test out if they can earn enough Gold Bars to purchase them. One of those items is a launcher that shoots rockets in quick bursts offset by a long reload time, and it’s been quite the powerful weapon so far.

Fortnite’s maintenance patch detailed above is now available across all affected platforms.