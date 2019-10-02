Fortnite Update Extends Season X

If you haven’t done everything you want to do in this current season of Fortnite or just want to play around with the current map before it changes again, you’ve not got another week to enjoy Season X. Epic Games announced in its notes for the game’s latest update that the current season and all it entails will be extended for one week with an Overtime Mission still planned to come soon for those who are trying to squeeze in some hours of play during the season’s final moments.

An explanation for the season’s extension wasn’t provided in the patch notes, so all players need to know for now is that they’ve got another week left in Season X. This’ll be welcome news for anyone who’s been slacking on their battle pass and are missing a few tiers. If you’ve been enjoying the Batman crossover that was announced not long ago, you’ve also got until the new end of the season to keep fighting in Gotham City or to get the Batman cosmetics if you don’t have them already.

Part of the patch notes can be found below from the “Gameplay” section where details about the season’s extension and the upcoming Overtime Mission were provided.

Gameplay

We may be almost out of time, but we’re not out just yet — Season X has been extended a week! Gotham City and the Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be available until the end of Season X.

Out of Time Season X’s Overtime Mission is coming soon! The Out of Time Mission will be available from Tuesday, October 8 at 9 AM ET until Sunday, October 13 at 2 PM ET. Complete Out of Time’s objectives to earn end-of-Season rewards, including XP, cosmetics, and a Loading Screen that serves as a Season X memento.

Zone Wars Zones Wars Desert, Vortex, Colosseum, and Downhill River LTMs have been consolidated into two LTM playlists. Queue into either playlist to play one of the four Zone Wars maps at random. Zone Wars: Party Queue with a party larger than one into a free-for-all experience. Zone Wars: Solo Queue by yourself into a free-for-all experience.



Players have already formulated their own theories about what the next season of Fortnite will entail, but we won’t know for sure until it begins. Judging from the past transitions into new seasons, we’ll see numerous teasers shared on Twitter in the days leading up to the next season’s arrival.