Forza Motorsport Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Major Update

Forza Motorsport is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Xbox is making this celebration huge. Fans have a lot to look forward to in the eighth entry and reboot of the series. The most notable inclusion is the return of Fujimi Kaido, a classic track completely rebuilt. However, there are loads of new features included in this celebratory update. New cars, additional features, upgrades to AI, and so much more await players.

Fujimi Kaido returns in Forza Motorsport and looks better than ever, thanks to being recreated for next-gen hardware. This iconic track was among the launch tracks of the original Forza Motorsport and serves as one of the best ways to honor the series’ 20th anniversary.

Public Meetups is a new multiplayer feature added in the 20th-year update. This makes getting together with friends in Forza Motorsport easier than ever and showcases the many incredible tracks of the game, including the new Fujimi Kaido.

Players can also enjoy new cover cars in Forza Motorsport in addition to new Motorsport cars. Each of these comes with new audio, improving how they sound in addition to how they feel behind the wheel. The new racing wheel features further improvements in driving and makes the simulation more immersive.

Finally, fans can enjoy enhanced AI in Forza Motorsport. This update brings a new multi-line AI system, overhauling the Drivatar system. Passing behavior, unnecessary braking, and following racing lines have been tweaked to provide players with more challenges and make the AI more competitive. The AI was redesigned with community feedback and input from the developers.

This update is huge for Forza Motorsport and certainly worthy of the 20-year Anniversary. It also comes along right after Forza Horizon 5 has launched on PlayStation 5. It has never been a better time to be a Forza fan, and Microsoft is pulling out all the stops.