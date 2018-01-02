Fortnite Update Brings A Very Limited Time Only Mode, Plus Silenced Pistol

Out with the old, in with the new and in with even more in-game goodness from the team over at Epic Games regarding their popular online title: Fortnite. This is a perfect time for developers to start 2018 right, to show their playerbase why they should stay plugged in their favourite games. Games like Fortnite do this by a constant rotation of content to keep gameplay fresh, and that much is evident with the newly announced limited time only mode in addition to the new silenced pistol.

As far as the new game mode, it only runs from January 5-8th and it’s called the Sneaky Silencers. Perfect, given the new gun available. In this mode, players must disable traps, focus on heavy suppression, and get their sneaky on. All of this and more is live on January 2nd at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

For the full patch notes, see below:

Fortnite friends,

It’s time for the first Battle Royale update of the year! This update is planned to go live on Jan. 2 at 8am (13:00 GMT). Show off your stealthy skills in the new Sneaky Silencer Limited Time Mode, (Jan. 5 – Jan. 8) featuring the new Silenced Pistol.

Silenced Pistol

Can be found as Epic and Legendary rarity.

Can be found in treasure chests, supply drops or as floor loot.

SNEAKY SILENCERS

This Limited Time Mode is available January 5 and ends on January 8.

Weapons are limited to Suppressed SMG and Suppressed Pistols only.

Traps are disabled.

Greatly increased drop rate of the Bush.

There will be no downtime, and no update required. Keep an eye on our official twitter for immediate updates. See you in game!

Don’t worry, players. Though the game mode has an extremely short shelf life, the shiny new weapon will still be available after the mod runs its course. So get your stealth on, and head over to Fortnite to see what the New Year will bring!