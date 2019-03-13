‘Fortnite’ Vending Machine Exploit Gives Players Extra Loot

Fortnite players have discovered an exploit that makes the revamped Vending Machines spit out more loot than intended, but the unintended effect isn’t expected to be abusable for long.

Vending Machines in Fortnite would previously require players to spend some materials on them to get whatever they advertised which could’ve been weapons or other useful items. The game’s newest update took away the material cost for the machines and turned them into one-time tools that would dispense more valuable loot, or at least that’s how they were supposed to work.

Instead of giving out one item and being destroyed, players like the ones in the video below that was shared on Reddit were able to get multiple items from a Vending Machine if they used it at the same time. This would cause the Vending Machines to give out enough consumables, ammo, and weapons to go around before being destroyed as intended. One of the Vending Machines showcased in the video let an entire squad get Rocket Launchers and ammos for the weapon, so it’s easy to imagine why this exploit would be problematic.

Epic Games is also quite aware of the issue by now. The developers had probably already seen the problem occur prior to the post being submitted to the Fortnite subreddit, but it confirmed within the comments that the Vending Machine outcome wasn’t intended and that the issue was being looked into.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, but unfortunately, this is not intended,” Epic Games said on Reddit in reply to the video. “Thank you for the video, we’re looking into this issue.”

Other parts of Epic Games’ new Fortnite update appear to have gone out smoothly without issues, though this exploit should be resolved soon now that people and Epic Games have become more aware of it. The update added more vehicles and animations for consumable items and also introduced a new matchmaking system. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users are now in the same matchmaking pool, and Nintendo Switch users now find themselves playing against their peers and those on mobile devices.

Fortnite’s 8.10 update is now live across all platforms with the Vending Machine fix expected to come soon.

