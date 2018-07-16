Fortnite Video Shows The Most Epic Death by Dabbing

Ever dabbed so hard you killed a man? This Fortnite player did! Well, not exactly but the dabbing-death video was just too epic not to share!

With Season 5 of the popular online title from Epic Games in full swing, players are taking to the race tracks, the new biomes, and even golfing with an excited flair. But just because there’s a lot of new to the world of Fortnite thanks to those rifts doesn’t mean a good ‘ol fashioned showdown should go swept away under the rug! Take this player, for instance.

In the video below, you can see the true value of learning the craft of building and expertly laid traps. Pair that with some sweet moves – and … well. Just watch and see for yourself:

Impressive, and kind of makes me just want to go dabbing for no good reason other than I can. I’ll restrain,but the urge is there. Need even more notorious Fortnite kill footage in your life? You can check out this hilarious one we caught yesterday where a player took out their own squad-mate with a golf ball … yeah, this game has gotten weird!

Speaking of golf balls, did you know that Epic Games added a new Toy feature to the game? “Toys will give you new ways for you and your squad to have fun on the island,” boasts Epic Games. “Try out your jumpshot on the court, see if you can make a hole in one, or just enjoy some beach ball bouncing in the sand before the storm arrives!”

Is this imperative to the Victory Royale experience? Well, no, but mini-games like this are loads of fun for many players. Even Destiny 2, despite all of its issues, featured a fun mini-game for players during the winter months that many loved. It’s a nice break away from the norm of building and competing for that number one spot. That, or makes for easy pickings for those that favour sniping to set up shop and take out those more distracted by playful sport. Again, totally your choice.

Part of Fortnite’s charm is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the addition of “toys” just proves that. It’s genuinely a game about having fun and the fact that it’s free-to-play and crossplatform just makes it an even more enjoyable experience.

Fortnite Season 5 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.