Fortnite Player Discovers Secret Weapons Vending Machine

One Fortnite player got the shock of a lifetime when he stumbled upon a very curious vending machine hidden on the map. This vending machine doesn’t dispense food or drinks, or even potions. It dispenses weapons, and it accepts a form of currency that everyone in Fortnite typically has more than enough of: wood. Check it out in the video below.

The video clip comes to us from Markenny, who you can find on Twitter as Markenny_king. He is also the one from whom we sourced our image for this article. Special thanks to Fortnite Intel for the heads up on this amazing find.

We mentioned that this vending machine is hidden. It’s so hidden, in fact, that you’re not even supposed to be able to see it or access it. As you can see, the player in the video was booted from a match and ended up falling and glitching through the bottom of the Battle Royale map. Here, in a strange polygyonal purgatory underneath the war-ravaged soil between Dusty Depot and Tilted Towers.

If you take a closer look at the video, you can actually see the exact location on the map that he happened to be when he fell through the map. You can clearly make out a small hill below his white player arrow, so it may be worth finding that hill for yourself and seeing if you can recreate this glitch. If you have some wood on you, who knows, maybe you could be the first person in the world to actually use this vending machine successfully? Here’s the spot on the map:

We’ve never heard of or seen a vending machine like this before, and EPIC Games certainly hasn’t mentioned it in any of the recent updates. Whether this is something from a very old build of the game that the developers forgot about, or something that they planned to add in a future update, is unclear. At this point you guys know about as much as we do.

Could it be that there are more of these vending machines scattered throughout the map in specific locations? Could it be that their locations are randomized at the beginning of each match? If weapons vending machines did make it into the game, would that spoil the fun of looting houses and buildings, and making dangerous journeys to intercept crate drops and chests placed in the open?

We wouldn’t mind having vending machines here and there, as long as they didn’t offer any legendary weapons. We always have more than enough wood on hand, so it’d be nice to have this as a secondary options for those matches when we just can’t find anything useful.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments whether you think vending machines should be added to the game, and let us know if you find one yourself!