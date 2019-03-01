‘Fortnite’ Now Has An Island Entirely Dedicated To Weezer

In its seven seasons Fortnite has had a lot of things: meteors, soccer stadiums, epic in-game events, and more skins than your credit card can keep up with. But it never has had an entire island dedicated to Weezer, until today, the start of Season 8 that is.

More specifically, Fortnite’s creative hub now has an island dedicated to all things Weezer and that plays four songs from the band’s upcoming and unreleased albums. Because, that’s just what Fortnite does these days.

According to Polygon, the island is a cross-promotional effort to market Weezer’s upcoming 2019 albums: The Black Album and The Teal Album.

More details on how and why this happened are unfortunately unavailable, but it opens the door to an interesting concept: using service games as a tool of promotion. What if Kanye West teases Yandi with Apex Legends? Or Cardi B and Rihanna tease their upcoming albums in Anthem? Do I think this type of thing will happen again in the near future? Of course not, but I would have said the same thing about Weezer promoting its upcoming albums with Fortnite. And when you look beyond the near-future, it’s pretty easy to envision a reality where this isn’t the exception, but the norm.

Anyway, as you would expect, people have no clue what to make of the news, which is surely one of the crazier things Fortnite has done yet.

I haven’t cared about anything Fortnite related until I saw that there’s a Weezer island. Now I might have to download it again — Tyler MrBanacheeks (@mrbananacheeks) February 28, 2019

i cant believe i downloaded fortnite to listen to new weezer songs — 𝚔𝚎𝚕💙⚡ (@darkIadies) February 28, 2019

does epic games really think people who still play fortnite have ever listened to weezer — garrett (@hosterstrudel) February 28, 2019

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous, and regularly updating, coverage of it by clicking right here.

