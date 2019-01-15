‘Fortnite’: Here’s What’s New In Creative

A new update is now live for Fortnite players to enjoy and for those that love letting their inner creative gamer fly free, the latest update to the title’s Creative mode will be the perfect fit.

For those enjoying Creative, a new artic island has made its grand debut in addition to new Farmstead-themed Prefab additions. Additionally, a few new tweaks have been made to how the mode itself functions as well as a few key bug fixes as well.

To find out everything new within the highly beloved Creative Mode, check out the full path notes below:

Islands

Frosty Fortress A new selectable arctic island with structures already placed on it. This island is ready for games to be played right away!

Preview images of islands are now displayed on top of Featured Islands in the Creative Hub.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which caused island portals to not appear when those islands contained many copies of certain types of building tiles or props.

Fixed an issue where players were able to exit their Island with the Phone tool by being inside Prefab structures.

Fixed an issue where players could take items out of an island to the Creative Hub.

Fixed an issue where Traps would remain floating in the air after the supporting wall was removed.

Gameplay

Added a new “Last Standing” option to allow creators to specify whether they want the game to end when there is only one player or team remaining.

Added a new “Spawns” option to allow players to specify how many times a player can spawn.

Added a new “Player Flight” option to allow flight during games or when the Phone is unavailable.

Added a new “Jump Fatigue” option for enabling/disabling jump height penalties that would normally get applied on rapid successive jumps.

Added new Gravity Options. High and Very High

When Traps are equipped from the Creative Inventory, the new Trap will become selected on your quick bar.

Bug Fixes

Fixed players blocked from loading into Creative with a network error. The first timing loading may take extra time while the server fixes the load issues with the player’s island.

Fixed vehicles causing damage to structures when the world was indestructible or when players did not have permission to edit.

Fixed building animations becoming stuck when being moved with the Phone mid-animation.

Fixed an issue where player placed walls would show health bars more often than intended.

Fixed an issue where tiles would appear red during games.

Fixed an issue where multiple camera fades would occur on game start and game end.

Creative Tools + Phone

Added Turbo Building to Creative You can now hold down the “Place” button to continuously add building tiles and props as you move and aim. This feature requires “Turbo Building” to be enabled in your Game settings.

Added Turbo Delete Holding down the Delete button will now continuously destroy building tiles and props. Added a new “Turbo Delete In Creative Mode” option to Game settings. This is enabled by default.

Added a new effect when utilizing Grid Snap to help visualize placement.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Phone being able to edit or delete objects even when island edit permissions were not granted.

Fixed an issue where other walls could vanish when copying a wall using the Phone.

Fixed an issue with the Phone remaining available after a player leaves the island while inside a recently-placed prefab.

Fixed an issue where the “Drops” UI was not displaying the proper value,

Fixed an issue where the Phone hologram could get stuck at a spot in the world after pasting a prop, with drops enabled.

Fixed an issue where after rotating certain walls while moving on Grid, those walls would not trigger as being allowed to have traps placed on them.

Prefabs

Added 6 Farmstead prefabs and Farmstead Galleries

Added 3 Ice Cliff Galleries

Added Large Cube Gallery

Devices

Added Random Spawn options on the Item Spawner: “Random” allows items to spawn in a random order from the spawn list. “No Repeats” spawns items in a random order and will not repeat an item until everything in the list has spawned once. This only differs from “Random” if “Items Respawn” option is set to “On”.

Renamed the “Gunner” Device to “Sentry”.

Added new Options to the Sentry. Added health and shield options. Added respawn options. Added accuracy and attack range options. Added target style, line of sight, and proximity options. Added adaptive aim option to determine whether or not the Sentry’s aim improves over time. Added attack range visualization when players stand on the Sentry plate.

New Elimination Zone Device. Allows the player to place an adjustable zone that will eliminate players if they come in contact with it during a game.

Item Spawner now includes additional ammunition to weapons spawned.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Traps wouldn’t be destroyed properly or trigger correctly.

Fixed an issue where parts of metal and wood floors would clip through the Item Spawner.

Item Spawner Fixes. Fixed an issue where some items in the Item Spawner wouldn’t display all of their materials in the preview cycle. Fixed items not getting added to Item Spawner if they are added in rapid succession. Fixed incorrect visual effects appearing on Item Spawners in-game. Fixed an issue with the Item Spawner that resulted in all items in the spawner being the same rarity color after a game finished or the island is loaded. Fixed an issue where some Item Spawner item holograms had jittery movement when near them.

Fixed an issue causing Player Start devices to float after a mini-game finishes.

Player Spawner Fixes. Fixed graphical problems with the Player Spawner team assignment display on Android platforms. Fixed players respawning in the Creative Hub when Player Spawner location is blocked. Fixed players occasionally getting stuck in skydive when respawning on Player Spawner.



Weapons, Misc

Added Dual Pistols Available in Rare and Epic variants. 41-43 base damage. Uses Medium Ammo. Shoots both pistols with one pull of the trigger. Does not use first shot accuracy.

Added Gliders, an item that grants Glider redeploy.

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to build on opposing team’s structures while editing a creative island. However, this is still not allowed while a game in progress.

Added a message to the HUD that displays how to start the match on an island when on a shared or featured island.

Bug Fixes