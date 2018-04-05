Fortnite: Where to Find the Hidden Gnomes for Week 7 Challenge

For those super dedicated Fortnite players, it’s time to dive right into the Week 7 challenge and find some gnomes! There are seven in total on the map and players are tasked with finding them all. Why? Well, why not?

There’s no huge plotline here simply go out into the world and find yourself a gnome, or seven. For those on a time crunch, here’s an easy breakdown on where you can find these little guys in the universe that Epic Games has created. Thanks to our buds over at Fortnite Intel, take a look at the map below to see all of the locations – all you have to do is get there:

(via Fortnite Intel)

Here’s the full breakdown:

Snobby Shores – Head towards the house farthest South and head to the bunker underneath. There will be a bathroom that holds a wardrobe hiding one of these illusive creatures.

Flush Factory – Head to the main factory building to find the painted bathroom.

Lucky Landing – Another bathroom, another gnome, this time in a building north east.

Greasy Grove – What? Another bathroom? You don’t say! Head to the washroom within the Durrr Burger eatery.

Salty Springs – Where all the worst players go (kidding), head to the basement in the broken-down middle building.

Retail Row – On the Eastern side of this area, there is a water tower. Head to the little area underneath it and your prize is hidden away in the shack.

The Fortnite Week 7 challenge is for Battle Pass holders for Season 3? Not a Battle pass holder yet? Here’s what you need to know:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!