‘Fortnite’ Xbox One Bundle Announced

It seems that everyone is hopping on board the Fortnite express. And why not? It's got millions of players, and Season 6 is pretty close to launching this week. So it shouldn't be a total shock that the Xbox One is getting its very own bundle with the Epic Games hit.

Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb confirmed this news during today's Inside Xbox event, announcing that a special 1TB Fortnite Xbox One would be available this holiday season. The bundle will include a digital download of the game, along with 2,000 V-Bucks and yet-to-be-disclosed extra DLC. It appears to be a robotic costume with a matching glider, as you can see from the photo below.

The tweet reveals the bundle below. A release date and price hasn't been given yet, but it's likely to be around $299, and probably going to be available very soon. The system comes with a basic white model (sorry, no Fortnite colors here) and matching controller, along with all its hookups.

If you’re a fan of @FortniteGame (who isn’t) and looking to upgrade your Xbox One console, say hello to the Xbox One S Fortnite bundle, which comes with 2,000 V-Bucks + some other in game DLC pic.twitter.com/25BIUCWYHS — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) September 25, 2018

This is the latest Fortnite bundle to be introduced to the market, as Epic Games previously teamed up with Sony and Nintendo for their special packages as well. The Fortnite Nintendo Switch "Double Helix" Bundle was announced just last week, going for $299.99 and set to release for the holiday season. And Sony has a Fortnite one-two punch going, between a special console bundle that's likely to be available soon, along with a DualShock 4 controller bundle that can be purchased now, with exclusive goodies as well.

Could this merely be the beginning for Fortnite's push into the holiday season? It all depends how well Season 6 goes over in just a few days. But it doesn't look like the game's popularity will be waning anytime soon, so expect all the Fortnite holiday things. Where's that Christmas deejay llama that we want so badly?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.