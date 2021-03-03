Fortnite: 10 Pop Culture Hunters We Want to See Join the Game

There are a lot of things that Fortnite has become known for over the years – inventive gameplay, hilarious emotes, and crossovers across a wide array of franchises. That has especially been the case for the game's current batch of new content, which is under the bounty hunting-themed banner of Chapter 2 Season 5. Ever since the season first kicked off in December, it has included a menagerie of "hunters" from across popular culture, including (but not limited to) The Mandalorian, the Predator, Halo's Master Chief, God of War's Kratos, and characters from the Terminator and Alien franchises. Chapter 2 Season 5 is set to end later this month, and there are still some cross-franchise characters that are pretty high on fans' wish lists, either to debut in the current season or sometime in the future. With that in mind, here are eight characters or fictional worlds that we'd love to see cross over into the world of Fortnite.

Lara Croft (Photo: Crystal Dynamics) This has been one of the most speculated-about additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, after rumors and even a tweet from the official Tomb Raider Twitter account appeared to point to it happening. At the time of this writing, Tomb Raider protagonist Lara Croft has yet to make it into the world of Fortnite -- but she definitely could. Not only does Lara perfectly fit into the bounty hunting theme of the current season, but it would be fun to see her character design translated over into the game's cartoony world.

Judge Dredd (Photo: 2000 AD) The cultural perception of Judge Dredd has definitely varied over the years -- for those who aren't intimately familiar with his comic run in 2000 AD, their best frame of reference might be his two wildly different movie adaptations, the 1995 Sylvester Stallone-led Judge Dredd, and the 2012 Karl Urban-led Dredd. Still, with his comics still going strong and a TV adaptation currently in the works, Dredd is definitely a popular character -- and he has a vibe that would absolutely work for the world of Fortnite, blending a powerful suit of armor with some colorful and distinct accents.

Geralt of Rivia (Photo: CD Projekt Red) Chapter 2 Season 5 has already included some unprecedented video game crossovers, allowing usually console-exclusive characters like Master Chief and Kratos to officially share a screen together. Now that characters from other high-profile video games can safely enter the world of Fortnite, The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia feels like a natural escalation of that, especially after the success of the recent Netflix adaptation. Sure, the idea of Geralt brandishing one of Fortnite's modern-day guns seems a little odd -- but that would only add to the fun of it.

Ezio (Photo: Ubisoft) While on the topic of video game franchises crossing over to Fortnite, anyone from the world of Assassin's Creed feels like sort of a no-brainer. But in terms of characters from the franchise that fans still have a love for, Ezio Auditore da Firenze is definitely high on that list, after appearing across multiple games and films in the franchise. Plus, it wouldn't be the first time that Ezio became a guest character in another popular title, after previously appearing in Soulcalibur V.

Furiosa It's been over half a decade since the debut of Mad Max: Fury Road, but the film has undeniably continued to make a pop culture impact. None of the film's characters have become beloved quite like Furiosa, so much so that she is set to get her own prequel film in the coming years. While Furiosa would be somewhat of an unconventional choice for the world of Fortnite, she does have a character design that would translate to the game really well, and allow for some genuinely awesome gameplay moments.

Lobo (Photo: DC Comics) With news last week that a Batman/Fortnite comic book miniseries will be arriving in April, it seems like players can expect more characters from the DC Comics universe to enter the game in the coming months. Outside of the heavy hitters like Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman, it's safe to assume that crossover will weave in some lesser-known fan-favorites -- and Lobo would be an oddly perfect one. The Main Man has a character design that feels perfectly suited for the game's outrageous style, and it's hard to deny that it would be delightful watching him perform some of the weirder dance emotes.

Kraven (Photo: Marvel Comics) Flipping over to the world of Marvel, iconic villain Kraven the Hunter feels like a natural fit for Fortnite, especially after last season's "Nexus War" event brought in fellow Spider-Man baddie Venom. Not only does Kraven perfectly embody the "hunter" premise, but his fur vest and overall vibe would be pretty great to see in the world of the game.

IG-11 (Photo: Lucasfilm) Fortnite's crossover with The Mandalorian is arguably the most substantial of this season, with multiple locations from the series becoming part of the game's map, and Mando himself being available as an NPC. Still, none of Star Wars' other characters have joined the game in Chapter 2 Season 5 -- but if Fortnite were to start somewhere, IG-11 would be a perfect place to start. After Fortnite already did an excellent job of adapting Marvel's Groot, IG-11's spindly frame wouldn't be a problem for the mechanics of the game -- and it would be fun to see the droid interacting with the overall Fortnite universe.