Fortnite’s Battle Pass Sold 5 Million Copies in One Day

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm, and for good reason. When Epic Games added in a free-to-play Battle Royale mode, players couldn’t help but to flock to the game to see what it had to offer during a time when PUBG still reigned supreme. The title quickly earned its own merit for its charm, its quirky design in the name of fun, and its challenge at getting that number one spot! Throw in some building mechanics in there, and you have a hit.

The team over at Epic are no stranger to smashing records but the an interesting stat regarding their Battle Pass numbers was definitely more than a little impressive. The Battle Pass is a paid addition that gives players access to challenges weekly in order to earn more XP and unlock tiered rewards. It’s a new way to play, with more reason to play, which makes sense that many would be interested in partaking in this particular game aspect. What we didn’t know was how many people wanted it.

Game analyst Michael Pachter is known for his ‘infinite wisdom’ regarding titles and in a recent panel that VentureBeat attended, he revealed that a whopping 5 million copies of the Battle Pass were sold … IN JUST ONE DAY:

“I really do think you’re going to see a lot of emulation of Fortnite. Aside from the $20 vanishing skins, Fortnite has a Game Pass for $10. It’s a 10-week pass. You have 100 different tasks to complete, and some of them are super easy. You get a coin for each one. If you just do that, you get $10 to buy the next Game Pass, so it’s worth doing. You get three skins, three gliders, three weapons, and three backpacks. Then they’ll mix up the stuff you win, so people will get random, really hard-to-get things.

I’m interested to see if legislators say that’s a game of chance, because you get your $10 back. You can play Game Pass forever by spending $10 once. It’s super smart. People are going to see that somebody has that hard-to-get skin, and more people will sign up for the Game Pass. Epic told me 12 weeks ago that the one that started 12 weeks ago, they sold 5 million Game Passes the first day. $50 million in a day? That’s a good business model. I think a lot of publishers are going to copy that and move to cosmetics so nobody complains about pay-to-win.”

Epic Games’ hit title has definitely made developers rethink how they approach games, as evident with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s reveal. It will be interesting to see what else this game has impacted, especially with E3 right around the corner!