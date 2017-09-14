Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels Gets Its Own Xbox One Bundle

If you haven’t played Forza Horizon 3 yet, you might want to fix that. It’s easily one of the best racing games of this generation, and on top of that, it’s been expanded with a new Hot Wheels pack that literally makes you feel like you’re racing in loop-de-loops, just like you would with toy cars.

But if you need an Xbox One system to go along with that Forza Horizon action, Microsoft has some good news for you. The company has announced that it has released a special Forza Horizon 3: Hot Wheels Xbox One bundle, and it’s going for a pretty reasonable price.

The system, selling for $279.99, is available now, and includes a 500GB Xbox One system, colored white, along with a white Xbox One controller and Forza Horizon 3 packed in. For good measure, it also includes the Hot Wheels expansion as well, which you can play across both Xbox One and PC, with cross-play enabled. On top of that, the package also includes a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, as well as a one-month trial for the Xbox Game Pass service, which offers dozens of freebie titles for you to download at will. (The service costs $9.99 a month outside of that, which is a very cool deal.)

There’s no doubt that Microsoft is trying to give Forza Horizon 3 one last good push before Forza Motorsport 7 arrives in just a few weeks. Its arcade style is quite different from Motorsport, and the Hot Wheels expansion literally allows players to go nuts as they fly through the tracks and enjoy the vibrant world that the add-on has to offer. Plus, getting it for free alongside the system certainly doesn’t hurt.

And at its lower price point, Microsoft might be hinting at a price drop for the Xbox One S sometime this holiday season, especially with the Xbox One X ready to go on November 7th. Could it drop as low as $200 for the core system and $250 for bundles? We’ll find out soon enough!

In the meantime, Forza Horizon 3 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.