Forza Horizon 4 Premieres at Xbox E3 2018

The Forza Horizon series has always been reliable when it comes to racing thrills. In fact, Forza Horizon 3 has set a high standard for the series that we thought couldn’t be topped. But it looks like that isn’t stopping the team from trying.

During today’s Xbox E3 press conference, Microsoft revealed the first trailer for Forza Horizon 4, which will be premiering later this year. And, as predicted, the game will be taking place overseas this time around, set to take place in beautiful Britain.

The game features a shared open world, like previous games before it. That means an online hub where you can meet up with your friends and other drivers across the globe, challenging them

After debuting the trailer, which you can see above, we got a good look at the world that you’re able to race in. There are new weather conditions that can change the course of your event within a heartbeat; and there’s also a new chat feature where you can quickly connect with players and then take on your races however you see fit. (And no, you don’t need to worry about hooking up a headset. Rest easy.)

The gameplay looks to be on the sae rampant level as the previous games in the series, although, obviously, how you handle on the road depends on the condition of said road.

For instance, driving on a fall road is a bit different than driving on one covered in snow or ice. You’ll have to make up for certain traction so you don’t go sliding off the road.

Also, notifications are fairly easy to read in this game. Along with icons that pop up over players’ heads, objectives are also clearly marked, like before, so you can get from start to finish however you see fit. And, yes, you can shortcut across levels if you damn well see fit. Who doesn’t like going off-road?! (It also leads to some rather big stunts, like a huge jump across a gorge to a road waiting below.)

We’ll try to get that gameplay footage posted for you soon. But dream of the trailer above and prepare for some big changes to the Forza formula. Even though 3 was a blast, there’s no question that part four will be a game-changer.

Forza Horizon 4 will release on October 2 for Xbox One, Xbox One and Windows PC. Also, Game Pass members will be pleased to know that the game will be available on day one, so you don’t have to miss out on the racing action!