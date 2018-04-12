Forza Horizon 4 Confirmed For an E3 Reveal By Microsoft Spain

Microsoft has some big plans lined up for the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, with a huge theater showcase, along with a special FanFest, where eager Xbox One owners can get their hands on the latest upcoming games.

And part of those plans look to revolve around the next chapter in the Forza Horizon series, as the head of the Xbox division in Spain and Portugal, Fernanda Delgado, recently confirmed that the game would be getting a reveal at E3 in a couple of months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t a total shocker, mind you. We speculated about Forza Horizon 4 last year, when word was going around that a new game in the series was in the works. And considering that Microsoft has turned Forza into a yearly franchise – between last year’s Forza Motorsport 7 and 2016’s Forza Horizon 3 – it’s not that big a shocker.

Still, this is the first real official word we’ve gotten about the game. While speaking with GameReactor, Delgado was asked about the likeliness of a new Forza Horizon game making its way to the show, in which he noted, “There have been many speculations about where the next Forza Horizon will be and that is what we will tell later at E3.”

Now all that’s left to confirm are a couple of things. First off, is Playground Games, the team behind the first three games in the series, back in for development? We’ve been hearing that the team was hard at work on a new role-playing game (possibly an entry in the Fable franchise) and even opened up a new studio to get the job done.

Secondly, where will this new Forza game take place? We’ve seen previous entries in the series with tracks scattered across the globe, and that’s likely to be the case with Forza Horizon 4, with festivals across the U.S. and other countries, where players can race against one another, winning each circuit and moving on to the next.

We’ll find out more in just a couple of months, and hopefully have a release date for Forza Horizon 4 to boot.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t checked out Forza Horizon 3 yet, you should definitely do so. It’s available now for Windows PC and Xbox One.