‘Forza Horizon 4’ Getting First Expansion, ‘Fortune Island’, Next Month

While yesterday’s X018 event wasn’t exactly groundbreaking, it delivered with many promises from Microsoft. One of them is sure to get fans of Forza Horizon 4 revved up, as a major new expansion will be taking them across new territory next month.

Fortune Island will be making its debut on December 13 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 versions of the game. It’s part of the Expansions Bundle, which you can pick up now for $34.99. It may be offered separately, but no details are available yet.

Here’s the rundown of what you can expect from this exciting new expansion.

“Fortune Island” takes players on an all-new adventure in the remote northern reaches of the British Isles, where they will encounter extreme conditions including fierce lightning storms, perilous cliffside dirt roads, and sweeping paved mountain switchbacks under the mystical glow of the aurora borealis in search of hidden treasure.

Forza Horizon 4 players will also be able to drive all five of Ken Block’s high-powered, custom-built Ford vehicles from the upcoming GymkhanaTEN, the 10th installment of the award-winning, Gymkhana viral video franchise. These rides began rolling out in Forza Horizon 4 earlier this month for Car Pass members with the release of the 1977 Ford GymkhanaTEN, F-150 Hoonitruck and the 1993 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A. Coming in November for all players are the 1965 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang V2 and the 2017 Ford Fiesta RS and arriving in December is the 2016 Ford GymkhanaTEN Focus RS RX.

Considering that the Forza series has seen some great expansions over the years — like the Blizzard and Hot Wheels themed ones for Forza Horizon 3 — Fortune Island should be a huge addition to Forza Horizon 4. And you can catch a glimpse of the sweet Gymkhana cars coming to the game above, giving you an idea of just what kind of drift-happy antics you’ll be able to get into.

Forza Horizon 4 has been getting fans revved up as a whole since its release last month, and this should no doubt keep the party going. Now to see what the other two expansions will offer next year…

Forza Horizon 4 is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.